PBOC Adviser Ma: China still has room to adjust its counter-cyclical policies

Speaking at a forum in Beijing, Ma Jun, the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member, said that there is more scope for China to adjust its monetary and fiscal policies.

Key Quotes (via Bloomberg):

"In the short term, there is still a lot of uncertainty about China-U.S. trade tensions. If there is a mini-deal, it would be a boon for China's economy next year. If not, and the tensions worsen, there will be rising downward pressure.”

“China still has room to adjust its counter-cyclical policies including fiscal, monetary and for real estate."