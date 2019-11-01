Payrolls disappointment to feed NZD momentum – ING

Francesco Pesole – FX Strategist at ING – expects the dollar weakness to be mainly channelled via the activity currencies, with the NZD possibly leading the pack.
Key Quotes:
Our economics team is expecting today's US jobs data to be below market expectations, with the headline employment increase at 70k in October versus the consensus 85k (according to a Bloomberg survey). The Oct ISM manufacturing will also be closely watched. Consensus overestimated the index in five of the past six reads, and our economists believe this could be the case again as they see the widely expected rebound in the gauge limited to 48.5 (vs cons. 49).
We expect today’s slew of data to weigh on the dollar whilst possibly undermining the freshly-formed expectations that the Fed will pause in December. The slew of Fed speakers (Kaplan, Clarida, Quarles, Daly, Williams) may also attract some attention as markets seek clarity after this week’s FOMC announcement.
The kiwi dollar has outperformed risk-sensitive peers AUD and CAD, gaining good momentum. NZD/USD is now stabilizing above 0.64, mostly thanks to a strong repricing of RBNZ rate expectations and some short-squeezing effect (the NZD is the most oversold currency in G10). We expect such momentum to help NZD outperform the G10 block if payrolls disappoint.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding above 1.1150 ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/UDS is trading above 1.1150, consolidating its gains ahead of the all-important US jobs report. Job gains likely slowed down while wages probably picked.up. Markets are still digesting the Fed decision.
GBP/USD trades above 1.2950 ahead of UK Manufacturing PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2950, holding onto gains. UK Manufacturing PMI, US Non-Farm Payrolls and fresh opinion polls ahead of the December 12 elections are all eyed.
USD/JPY: Sellers look for entry below 108.00/107.95 confluence
USD/JPY seesaw around the three-week low. 50-day EMA, rising trend line since late-August limit immediate declines. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level seems to be the key resistance. All eyes on NFP.
Gold pulls back from one week high amid pre-NFP caution
Even if the US Dollar Index (DXY) weakens to the nine-day low, Gold prices retrace from one week high while declining to $1,510.65 by the press time of the pre-European session on Friday.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: The trend remains the same
Non-farm payrolls are projected to add 85,000 in Oct after Sept’s 136,000 gain. The unemployment rate is expected to rise 0.1% to 3.6%. Average hourly earnings will climb 0.3% on the month and 3.0% on the year .