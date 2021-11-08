PayPal Earnings Preview: Will PYPL earnings turn the tide?

PayPal reports Q3 earnings after the close on Monday.

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.08.

PYPL is currently sitting on strong support.

PayPal (PYPL) stock is down more than 20% in the past three months. With Q3 earnings expected out after Monday's market close, many PYPL investors are hoping a positive read will be enough to stop the bleeding and launch the stock on its next trip back to $300, a price that seems impossible at the moment. PYPL stock is rising 1.9%, to $230.15 at the time of writing.

PayPal Stock News: Q3 holds the key to Q4 PYPL price action

Wall Street expects earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 on revenues of $6.24 billion. This should be an easy task. PayPal has beaten earnings every single quarter in the past year and registered EPS of $1.07 a full year ago. Of course, that was before PayPal paid $2.7 billion for Japan's buy-now-pay-later firm Paidy, but that acquisition should not be completed until the fourth quarter and so should not bear any significant costs upfront in Q3.

However, PayPal does count on transaction fees from a number of e-commerce partners, and analysts at Jefferies at least think some of those e-commerce platforms experienced worse post-pandemic sales numbers.

PayPal is one of those stocks that the retail market has distanced itself from but the analysts love. Of 42 analysts currently covering the stock that FXStreet checked, 35 pegged PYPL stock at Buy or Strong Buy/Outperform/Overweight. The average price target is a whopping $325.93.

Many other observers will just be listening in to see if PayPal has any more designs on acquisitions. The current share price malaise is mostly attributable to the rumour that PayPal was going to pay $70 a share to buy Pinterest (PINS) last month. Shareholders sold off immediately, and PayPal later said it was not currently interested in Pinterest – an almost certain lie. What now then? Will they return to the subject or announce a new takeover interest.

PayPal Stock Forecast: PYPL price geared up to bounce

PYPL is trading just above its long-term demand zone between $223.13 and $233.61. This demand zone would seem to be fairly strong in that Paypal price has bounced off of this region or consolidated here on ten different weekly candles during 2021, going back to the very first week of the year.

Here at FXStreet, we think a proper earnings beat should easily catapult PYPL back to the 9-week moving average at $252.82. If it reaches this point this week, then the 21-week moving average should also provide a target of $272.05. The low $250s, however, will likely act as resistance as they did back in March.

On the downside, a poor earnings report could push PYPL stock down to just above $200. The area between $200 and $205 should offer some support.