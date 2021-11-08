PayPal Earnings Preview: Will PYPL earnings turn the tide?

- PayPal reports Q3 earnings after the close on Monday.
- Wall Street expects EPS of $1.08.
- PYPL is currently sitting on strong support.
PayPal (PYPL) stock is down more than 20% in the past three months. With Q3 earnings expected out after Monday's market close, many PYPL investors are hoping a positive read will be enough to stop the bleeding and launch the stock on its next trip back to $300, a price that seems impossible at the moment. PYPL stock is rising 1.9%, to $230.15 at the time of writing.
PayPal Stock News: Q3 holds the key to Q4 PYPL price action
Wall Street expects earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 on revenues of $6.24 billion. This should be an easy task. PayPal has beaten earnings every single quarter in the past year and registered EPS of $1.07 a full year ago. Of course, that was before PayPal paid $2.7 billion for Japan's buy-now-pay-later firm Paidy, but that acquisition should not be completed until the fourth quarter and so should not bear any significant costs upfront in Q3.
However, PayPal does count on transaction fees from a number of e-commerce partners, and analysts at Jefferies at least think some of those e-commerce platforms experienced worse post-pandemic sales numbers.
PayPal is one of those stocks that the retail market has distanced itself from but the analysts love. Of 42 analysts currently covering the stock that FXStreet checked, 35 pegged PYPL stock at Buy or Strong Buy/Outperform/Overweight. The average price target is a whopping $325.93.
Many other observers will just be listening in to see if PayPal has any more designs on acquisitions. The current share price malaise is mostly attributable to the rumour that PayPal was going to pay $70 a share to buy Pinterest (PINS) last month. Shareholders sold off immediately, and PayPal later said it was not currently interested in Pinterest – an almost certain lie. What now then? Will they return to the subject or announce a new takeover interest.
PayPal Stock Forecast: PYPL price geared up to bounce
PYPL is trading just above its long-term demand zone between $223.13 and $233.61. This demand zone would seem to be fairly strong in that Paypal price has bounced off of this region or consolidated here on ten different weekly candles during 2021, going back to the very first week of the year.
Here at FXStreet, we think a proper earnings beat should easily catapult PYPL back to the 9-week moving average at $252.82. If it reaches this point this week, then the 21-week moving average should also provide a target of $272.05. The low $250s, however, will likely act as resistance as they did back in March.
On the downside, a poor earnings report could push PYPL stock down to just above $200. The area between $200 and $205 should offer some support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.1550
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1550 during the European session as investors await the next catalyst. The data from the euro area showed a modest improvement in investor confidence and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at 15:30 GMT.
GBP/USD extends rebound, trades above 1.3500
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Monday but managed to reverse its direction. As investors await FOMC policymakers' and Chairman Jerome Powell's speeches later in the day, the pair is trading in the positive territory above 1.3500.
Gold corrects from two-month tops, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower on Monday following an early uptick to two-month tops. Rebounding US bond yields acted as a headwind for the non-yielding metal. The cautious market mood helped limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.
Shiba Inu bulls hurt, but buy opportunity is just around the corner
Shiba Inu price is stuck in a bearish triangle with a price target at $0.00004490. SHIB price sees buyers still interested as RSI not trading in oversold territory. Expect bulls to step in below the pivot with $0.000050000 and $0.00004490 as entry points.
Wake Up Wall Street: Tesla tweets, bears are beat, but Buffet hoards cash
Tesla is once again stealing the headlines, but this time good old Elon is sending the stock sliding as he runs a Twitter poll to sell 10% of his holding. TSLA shares were down 7% premarket but have bounced to -5% currently.