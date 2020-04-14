Path to re-opening the US economy will be long - Morgan Stanley

The US coronavirus outbreak is far from over and the path to re-opening the world's largest economy is going to long, Matthew Harrison, head of biotech research at Morgan Stanley, said in a note to a client, according to the tweet put out by Robin Wigglesworth, Global finance correspondent for Financial Times.

Key quotes

Investors cannot afford to lose sight of the fact that only a vaccine will provide a true solution to this pandemic. While we understand the desire for optimism, we also caution that the US outbreak is far from over. Recovering from this acute period in the outbreak is just the beginning and not the end.

President Donald Trump on Monday claiming total authority to decide how and when to reopen the economy after weeks of tough social distancing guidelines implemented to contain the coronavirus outbreak, according to abc NEWS.