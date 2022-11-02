Paramount Global missed Q3 consensus on top and bottom lines.

PARA shares have sold off 10%.

Streaming subscribers and revenue improved during the quarter.

Paramount Global (PARA) collapsed 10% on Wednesday morning after unleashing a none-to-good quarterly report for the third quarter. The stock is now trading at a new all-time low of $17.25, although shares of the media company dropped below $17 in the premarket.

Paramount Global earnings news

Paramount missed Wall Street consensus for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 5 cents after the figure came in at $0.39. That number is down 48.7% compared with the same quarter in 2021. The bottom line figure was greatly affected by a $169 million charge for restructuring and other corporate needs.

Revenue of $6.92 billion rose nearly 5% YoY but missed consensus by $130 million. Subscription revenue did improve, but investments in content and international expansion took that growth and then some. Advertising revenue in company's broadcast TV division dropped 2% YoY, which management blamed on the macro picture.

Total direct to consumer subscriptions, such as streaming, rose to 67 million customers. This segment includes Paramount+, PlutoTV and BET+. Paramount+ added 4.6 million subscribers during the third quarter, increasing revenue in the process by 95% YoY.

Paramount Global stock forecast

As already stated, PARA stock is at an all-time low. When this happens, there are no historical price levels to measure against, so instead we have to use the financial equivalent of alchemy – Fibonacci levels.

As we have it, PARA has found early support on Wednesday at the 50% Fibo level, which in point of fact is not actually part of the Fibonacci sequence. A better estimate for the near-term bottom would be the 61.8% Fibo at $16.13. The 78.6% level at $15.05 also might be eyed by bears. Regardless, if PARA does bounce off of one of these levels, then expect a move toward the 23.6% Fibo level at $18.57.