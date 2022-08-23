- PANW advanced 8.5% in Tuesday's premarket.
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) confirmed its reputation for being macro-agnostic on Monday night by delivering fiscal Q4 earnings that easily beat forecasts and reiterated strong guidance. The digital security company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39 on revenue of $1.55 billion.
PANW shares shot up 8.5% to trade at $551 in Tuesday's premarket.
The EPS figure came in 11 cents ahead of Wall Street's average forecast and 49% ahead YoY. Likewise revenue arrived $10 million ahead of consensus and up 27% YoY.
Palo Alto Networks stock news
Analysts were especially impressed by the quarter's billings coming in at $2.7 billion, a 44% gain YoY. This demonstrates that unlike many of its competitors Palo Alto does not seem to be slowing down despite the environment of higher interest rates, inflation and corporate cutbacks that has been a hallmark of 2022. Palo Alto's product stack appears to be sticky with customers, and the company is not experiencing the same level of churn as many other tech corporations.
Guidance for the coming quarter was a bit mixed, but the full year outlook was ahead of estimates. Management guided for billings of $1.69 billion in fiscal Q1 and revenue of $1.55 billion. Previous forecasts from analysts had called for billings of $1.74 billion and revenue of $1.54 billion. For next fiscal year (the four quarters ending in July 2023), management guided for midpoint revenue of $6.875 billion and $9.45 in EPS. Wall Street had been shooting for $6.76 billion and EPS of $9.30.
The company announced a plan to carry out a 3-for-1 stock split and a strategy to buy back more than $900 million worth of stock
Palo Alto Networks stock forecast
PANW stock is one of the few tech companies to still be trading within the same price channel since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nearly all other tech stocks dropped out of their price channels in the first half of the year, often quite drastically.
The weekly chart below shows that every time PANW stock tested the lower trend line, in place since March 2020, buyers swooped in to push the price back above the trend line. Now with earnings causing an 8% spike, bulls will expect to once again test the top trend line despite the fact that it is now somewhere around $700. This amounts to a 27% climb even from the higher premarket price.
A glance at the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that PANW is far from overbought however, and the shares should have little difficulty moving up toward their all-time high of $640.90.
PANW weekly chart
