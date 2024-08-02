Palladium prices (XPD/USD) rose on Friday, according to FXStreet data. Palladium trades at $911.85 per troy ounce, up 0.45% from the $907.77 it cost on Thursday.
Palladium prices have decreased by 17.32% since the beginning of the year.
|Unit measure
|Palladium Price Today in USD
|Troy Ounce
|911.85
|1 Gram
|29.32
The Gold/Palladium ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Palladium needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 2.70 on Friday, up from 2.69 on Thursday.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below key technical levels with US NFP in the barrel
EUR/USD lost a foothold above key technical levels on Thursday, slumping below the 1.0800 handle after a miss in US Purchasing Managers Index figures sparked fresh fears of worsening economic data signaling the possibility of a hard landing scenario in the US economy.
GBP/USD depreciates toward 1.2700 due to increased risk-off mood, BoE rate cut
GBP/USD extends its losses following the Bank of England‘s decision to deliver a broadly expected 25-basis point rate cut at its August meeting held on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair trades around 1.2720 during the Asian session on Friday.
Gold eyes a sustained move above $2,450 and US Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold price is gathering pace to resume the recent upside early Friday, following a flattish close on Thursday. Gold price needs to find acceptance above the $2,450 barrier but its next price direction depends upon the US Nonfarm Payrolls data release.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin bounces off from the ascending trendline
Bitcoin and Ethereum have retested their key support levels, with a break below these levels potentially signaling a bearish trend ahead. At the same time, Ripple shows resilience and could rally in the coming days after testing its key support level.
US Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: Employment expected to grow by 175K in July
Attention now turns to the high-impact Nonfarm Payrolls data for July, slated for release on Friday at 12:30 GMT, as markets continue to assess this week’s US Federal Reserve policy decision.