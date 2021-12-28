Palladium Price News: XPD/USD risk reversal drops for fourth consecutive day

One-month risk reversal (RR) on Palladium (XPD/USD), a measure of the spread between call and put prices, prints a four-day downtrend heading into Tuesday’s European session, according to data source Reuters.
A call option gives the holder the right but not obligation to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A put option represents a right to sell.
That said, the daily difference between them drops to -0.010 after three days of a downtrend. Additionally portraying the bearish bias could be the weekly print that eases towards a third red mark.
The latest XPD/USD price moves seem to take clues from the RR as the commodity drops over 2.0% to $1,930 while reversing from a five-week top.
