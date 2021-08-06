Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD stays indecisive around $2,650 inside nearby triangle

- Palladium recovers early Asian losses inside a three-week-old symmetrical triangle.
- Thursday’s Doji, MACD conditions keep buyers hopeful, the key DMAs add to the trading filters.
Palladium (XPD/USD) remains sidelined, despite recently picking up bids to $2,645, ahead of Friday’s European session. In doing so, the precious metal remains inside a short-term symmetrical triangle.
It’s worth noting that the previous day’s Doji candlestick takes clues from gradually recovering MACD histograms to back the short-term buyers. Though, the triangle’s resistance near $2,670, will be a tough nut to crack.
If the XPD/USD bulls manage to conquer the triangle formation with the upside breakout, the following run-ups will aim for the 100-DMA level of $2,756. During the rise, the $2,700 threshold may offer an intermediate halt.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may initially attack the $2,625 support before the triangle’s lower line near $2,605.
Also acting as important levels for the palladium bears’ entries is the $2,600 round figure and 200-DMA surrounding $2,565.
Palladium: Daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2645.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|2644.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2662.65
|Daily SMA50
|2712.95
|Daily SMA100
|2755.86
|Daily SMA200
|2563.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2655.15
|Previous Daily Low
|2631.7
|Previous Weekly High
|2695.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|2589.94
|Previous Monthly High
|2882.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|2571.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2640.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2646.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2632.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2620.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2609.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2656.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2667.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2679.54
