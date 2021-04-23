Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD bulls remain hopeful whilst above 21-SMA

- XPD/USD looks to retest an all-time-highs, as buyers return on Friday.
- Palladium keeps its range within a rising wedge on the 4H chart.
- Upside bias remains intact while the bulls hold above 21-SMA.
Palladium (XPD/USD) is making another run towards the $2,900 mark, having recaptured the $2,850 level after Thursday’s correction.
Price of Palladium
The XPD bulls found solid support at the upward-sloping 21-simple moving average (SMA) at $2,822 on the four-hour chart.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) inches higher above the central line, suggesting that there is more scope to the upside.
Therefore, a test of the record highs of $2,897 remains on the cards. The $2,900 round number could offer immediate resistance.
Further up, the rising wedge hurdle at $2,924 could challenge the bullish commitments.
Palladium price chart: Four-hour
The upside momentum could get negated if the price closes the four-hour candlestick below the 21-SMA support.
The next relevant support is seen at the wedge lower boundary, which is at $1805.
Note that price has been ranging within a rising wedge formation since the start of this month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
