Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD bears brace for $2,600

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Palladium edges lower inside a three-week-old symmetrical triangle.
  • Sustained trading below the key SMAs, bearish MACD signals favor sellers.
  • Bulls look for entries beyond 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

Palladium (XPD/USD) remains pressured around $2,620, mostly inactive, ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the metal refrains from following its other counterparts, namely gold and silver, while staying inside a short-term triangle.

However, bearish MACD signals and sustained trading below the key moving averages keep sellers hopeful as the quote seesaws around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo) of June 18 to July 06 upside.

It’s worth noting that a clear downside break of the stated triangle’s support line, near $2,610, will be necessary for the sellers’ entry. Also acting as a downside filter is the $2,600 threshold.

During the quote’s weakness past $2,600, July 19 low near $2,570 and the $2,500 may please XPD/USD bears ahead of directing them to June’s low near $2,460.

Meanwhile, the 100-SMA level of $2,645 guards the immediate upside of the commodity ahead of the triangle’s resistance line, near $2,660.

Even if the prices rally beyond $2,660, 200-SMA and July 23 swing high, near 38.2% Fibo, respectively around $2,710 and $2,723, will be tough challenges to the palladium buyers.

Palladium: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 2621.81
Today Daily Change 2.20
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 2619.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2643.19
Daily SMA50 2699.02
Daily SMA100 2755.01
Daily SMA200 2568.46
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2619.61
Previous Daily Low 2617.11
Previous Weekly High 2684.23
Previous Weekly Low 2616.23
Previous Monthly High 2882.78
Previous Monthly Low 2571.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2618.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2618.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 2617.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 2616.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 2615.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 2620.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 2621.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 2622.94

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

