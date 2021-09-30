Palantir Technologies Stock Price and Forecast: Why is PLTR stock still falling?

Palantir (PLTR) stock slides again on Wednesday.

PLTR shares fall for the third consecutive day.

PLTR stock breaks $25 as investors fret over high growth names.

Palantir (PLTR) stock continues its descent from the highs set earlier this month above $29. As FXStreet pointed out, it is following through perfectly on the double-top formation in place from the second failure on September 23. A double-top is a strong bearish sign but does need to be followed through. In the case of Palantir, the perfect storm appears to have combined to lead to some heavy losses this week. The spike in bond yields has created a hostile atmosphere for high growth names with strong anticipated future earnings. Palantir is a very high growth name, but discounting future revenue back to the present value requires a bigger discount now that yields have risen. That is why most tech stocks have been hit disproportionately, and along with a double-top formation have combined to hit PLTR stock harder than most.

Wednesday saw PLTR lose over 3% to close below $25, at $24.52. In the process, PLTR has broken the 200-day moving average at $25.06.

Palantir key statistics

Market Cap $49 billion Enterprise Value $47.8 billion Price/Earnings (P/E) N/A Price/Book 29 Price/Sales 41 Gross Margin 0.7 Net Margin -0.95 EBITDA TTM -$1.24 billion TTM 52-week low $8.90 52-week high $45 Short Interest 3.1% Average Wall Street rating and price target HOLD $24.61

Palantir (PLTR) stock forecast

We have been cautious on this one since the double-top was in place, so hopefully many of you have benefitted from our call or at least managed your risk accordingly. Now Palantir has retraced sharply but to an area of high volume, and perhaps a bounce buy may be worth considering. The volume profile bars to the right of our daily chart below show the volume at each price point. Clearly then, $24.52 is an area of high volume and is actually the point of control. This is the price with the highest volume. Logic would dictate that a price with high volume be a stabilization or consolidation point, i.e. stability. This should serve to stem losses in the short term. While we remain bearish, we would try buying a dip here in our opinion, but please use stops as always.

Palantir is still below the 9-day moving average, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is crossed into a bearish signal, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending lower.

FXStreet View: Bearish, neutral above $26.61, bullish above $29.

FXStreet Ideas: Buy a dip below $25 with a stop please.