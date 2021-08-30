Palantir Technologies Stock Price and Forecast: Why is PLTR stock ready to break higher?

Palantir rally is back on, Friday feeling sets the stock up to break higher.

PLTR broke out after the results and has consolidated since.

Friday's Jackson Hole event sets stock market up to keep on rallying.

Palantir stock surged by over 3% on Friday as risk-on was definitely back on post-Jackson Hole. Fed Chairman Powell gave the signal for more bullishness and risk-taking as he did not see inflation being a long-term problem but still managed to get the taper mentioned and outlined a potential timeline for it happening without scaring markets. This is despite another worrying spike in inflation data on Friday with the PCE release hitting highs not seen since the 1990s, but stocks surged with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting more all-time highs and most stocks closing in the green.

Palantir broke out after earnings on August 12. Those earnings were strong with a beat on the top and bottom lines but it was the outlook that really caught the attention. Palantir doubled its free cash flow generation forecast from $150 million to $300 million, but the stock took a bit of a stumble last week on the back of a New York Post story.

The New York Post carried an exclusive report saying, "A computer glitch in a secretive software program used by the FBI allowed some unauthorized employees to access private data for more than a year, prosecutors revealed in a new court filing."

The updated version of the article also goes on to state that a Palantir spokesperson blamed the error on the FBI. “There was no glitch in the software. Our platform has robust access and security controls. The customer also has rigorous protocols established to protect search warrant returns, which, in this case, the end-user did not follow,” claimed the spokesperson.

Palantir gave us a perfect retracement to the breakout level of $23.49 but buyers stepped in to defend it again and give us renewed bullish momentum. Friday's move by the overall market has added to Palantir's stock bullishness and given us the perfect platform to push higher.

Palantir key statistics

Market Cap $50 billion Enterprise Value $47.8 billion Price/Earnings (P/E) 135 Price/Book 28 Price/Sales 40 Gross Margin 0.7 Net Margin -0.95 EBITDA TTM -$1.24 billion TTM 52 week low $8.90 52 week high $45 Average Wall Street rating and price target HOLD $24.61

Palantir stock forecast

Friday's move has taken Palantir's market cap back above $50 billion and set the stock up for further gains.

Taking a slightly more detailed look using the four-hour chart above we can see the breakout after results. The stock broke quickly above $23.49 and retraced to test it, but importantly held the level. We can also see from this chart how much volume there is at current levels, meaning PLTR is having a hard time breaking higher as volume means resistance. Once the stock gets above $26, though, volume falls away as does resistance.

Zooming out to the big picture (daily) we can again see volume thinning out above $26. PLTR has tried to get through $26 twice last week and failed, so this is our first resistance. Once through, the $27.49 mark is the next resistance to target and a break here should really see things speed up as volume totally drops off, meaning so does resistance. Palantir would then be on track to fill the gap created from the earnings release back in February at $31.34.