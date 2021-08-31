Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock Price and Forecast: Waiting for lift off

Palantir stock trades virtually unchanged on Monday.

PLTR stock closes at $25.76 for a gain of 0.19%.

Stock waiting to break higher after the recent consolidation phase.

PLTR shares did not participate in Monday's broad market rally and might look a little bit worrying at first glance. Such underperformance is not always a cause for concern but PLTR was once a meme stock itself and AMC surged over 6% on Monday. PLTR has lost some retail followers but likely gained some institutional ones following the last set of results. Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has certainly been a fan and has been adding to holdings after those results.

The stock appears to have stalled but we cautioned against this last week when we identified just how strong a volume zone PLTR had broken higher into. Getting through such heavy traffic was always going to be difficult especially when some headwinds hit the stock. A story in relation to a software glitch last week did cause PLTR stock to slide back but the company rebuttal appears to have put that bearish trend to an end.

Monday's move is a little bit concerning, though, as the stock initially probed higher before sellers entered and pushed the stock back. PLTR traded up to $26.60 in the opening yesterday but gradually slid to close near the low of the day at $25.76. We can see from the volume profile bars that most of the volume took place at the early part of the day with the sell off in the close attracting low volume. This makes that opening zone from Monday a high-volume resistance zone that PLTR will need to clear.

Palantir key statistics

Market Cap $50 billion Enterprise Value $47.8 billion Price/Earnings (P/E) 135 Price/Book 28 Price/Sales 40 Gross Margin 0.7 Net Margin -0.95 EBITDA TTM -$1.24 billion TTM 52 week low $8.90 52 week high $45 Average Wall Street rating and price target HOLD $24.61

Palantir stock forecast

Monday's failure to hold the initial break above $26 now places even more importance on breaking and holing the level sooner rather than later. The longer this takes to break then the more bears grow in power. Above $26, volume thins out meaning a move to test the June high at $27.49 should be on the cards. This is the real prize as a break brings little in the way of volume resistance. Look at the chart below and see how the volume profile bars on the right side of the chart really shrink above $27.49.

This is the main target bulls should be aiming for. The $23.49 mark is still the pivot for the most recent bullish move. This is the earnings breakout level. The earnings were strong with PLTR stock moving up 11% afterwards. The stock retested the level but held last week, a bullish sign. The Moving Average convergence Divergence (MACD) ahs broken out also, now we just need the momentum to return.