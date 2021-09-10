Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock Price and Forecast: UK Dept of Health ends deal with Palantir

PLTR shares rally but momentum still struggling.

Palantir has failed to push higher after breaking the flag pattern.

Bloomberg reports UK Dept of Health says it has ended data deal with Palantir.

Palantir stock jumped 2% on Thursday, but FXStreet is still neutral on the stock. PLTR had been looking bullish and set for more gains, but a series of momentum stalls caused us to question our bullishness and turn neutral on the stock. We remain neutral despite Thursday's 2% gain. Palantir broke out sharply after a strong set of results back in late August. The stock jumped 11% on the day of results and then performed a perfect consolidation with a retest of the breakout level at $23.49. The consolidation phase created a bullish continuation flag pattern, which Palantir stock then broke out of, taking PLTR above $26. This set the scene for a move to $27.49, but the move ran out of steam. Newsflow began to dry up and investors started taking profits. The momentum indicators slowed with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) flattening and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falling. Palantir then broke sharply lower on Wednesday, finishing the day down over 4%. The only saviour was it bounced from the trend line we had identified and also the 200-day moving average.

News out this morning is likely not going to help the stock with Bloomberg reporting that the UK Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has ended a data deal with Palantir after criticism of the deal's lack of transparency. Bloomberg adds that neither the DHSC nor Palantir had commented on the news. PLTR stock is currently trading at $26.11 in Friday's premarket, virtually unchanged.

Palantir key statistics

Market Cap $49.9 billion Enterprise Value $47.8 billion Price/Earnings (P/E) 135 Price/Book 28 Price/Sales 40 Gross Margin 0.7 Net Margin -0.95 EBITDA TTM -$1.24 billion TTM 52-week low $8.90 52-week high $45 Short Interest 2.9% Average Wall Street rating and price target HOLD $24.61

Palantir stock forecast

Breaking the flag was the bullish continuation move we had looked for, but the move was taking too long to progress and the more a stock slows the more chance it has to stall and fall. This was why we turned neutral. We remain neutral despite PLTR exhibiting a textbook support bounce from the 200-day moving average and trend line. Breaking above $27.49 will turn us bullish with an immediate target of $31.34. FXStreet is neutral until $23.49 and bearish below. Heavy traffic on a volume basis around $24.50 if you wish to try buying the dip. Please use stops or risk amangement.