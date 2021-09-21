PLTR Stock Price and Forecast: Time to buy the Palantir Technologies dip?

- Palantir slumps over 7% on Monday.
- Stocks routed as concerns over Evergrande in China increase.
- PLTR stock suffers more than most as retail names are volatile.
Palantir stock suffered a fairly harsh dump of over 7% on Monday as the broad market registered around a 2% loss. Why was Palantir hit so hard then by comparison? The stock has had a strong run recently as retail investors returned to the name to push it higher. Also as a retail name, it tends to have wild swings like other meme stocks. Palantir is unusual in that it straddles both the institutional investment community and the retail trader community, so it does tend to exhibit some pretty sharp volatility.
The move on Monday was pretty progressive with selling pressure throughout the day. PLTR stock closed near the low. There was also a sell-side imbalance on the close with more left to sell. Some may take this negatively, but closing auction surpluses are never really predictive of future direction in my view. They are just a function of the business that needed to be done on the day and often those orders fail to materialize in the next session.
Palantir key statistics
|Market Cap
|$51.8 billion
|Enterprise Value
|$47.8 billion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|N/A
|
Price/Book
|33
|Price/Sales
|47
|Gross Margin
|0.7
|Net Margin
|-0.95
|EBITDA TTM
|-$1.24 billion TTM
|52-week low
|$8.90
|52-week high
|$45
|Short Interest
|3.1%
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
HOLD $24.61
Palantir (PLTR) stock forecast
Now is this the dip to buy? Buying a dip can be described as trying to catch a falling knife, so please be careful. It is best when buying a dip to look at the overall trend. Is the stock above the 200-day moving average? Is the broad market above the 200-day moving average, etc? This means you have some level of comfort. In this case the market remains strong, and PLTR did actually stop at our support at $26. This is a recent area of high volume, so no surprise that yesterday's low was in this zone at $26.06. We would have preferred to hold $27.49, but yesterday was never going to be an easy one. This does, however, mean the trend is now neutral, having been bullish above $27.49. However, we would try to buy the dip here for a number of reasons. First, the trend line support still holds, as does the $26 support. Secondly, this is an area of high volume, which means greater support. In fact, yesterday we said in our note: the "stronger volume-based dip zone is at $26."
Now what is our target to turn things bullish? $27.49 is not going to cut it anymore. We now need to break $28.79 in our view. This is the high set the day we took out the $27.49 resistance. Breaking here means the stock is back to being bullish. Until then we are neutral with some strong support, although it is possible to buy the dip betweem $26 to $24. The 200-day moving average is at $25, the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) since launch is at $23.98 so this is a strong support zone.
FXStreet View: Neutral, bullish above $28.79, bearish below $23.49.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
