Palantir Technologies (PLTR): Stock Price and Forecast: Still reasons to buy as $32 gap is targetted

- Palantir shares moving nicely higher from May lows.
- PLTR accelerated on Wednesday as Fed puts risk back on.
- Palantir is due to be added to the Russel 300 index on Monday.
Palantir shares remain on track to test higher levels as Wednesday sees a powerful acceleration of the bullish trend which has been in place since the lows of $17.06 in the middle of May. Palantir has been relatively consistent in new customer announcements and recent news of the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) selecting Palantir further adds to a growing list of impressive government and public customers. The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) recently announced it has renewed its partnership with Palantir in relation to disease monitoring and outbreak control. Very timely given the pandemic times we live in. Palantir shares are also due to be added to the Russel 3000 index effective from June 28, Monday. So the close on Friday is where the benchmarking will be from and may see a heavy volume day.
Palantir (PLTR) statistics
|Market Cap
|$49 billion
|Price/Earnings
|151
|Price/Sales
|42
|Price/Book
|30
|Enterprise Value
|$40 billion
|Gross Margin
|70%
|Net Margin
|
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $22.43
PLTR stock forecast
Wednesday's move has seen a continuation of the strong trend in place since the earnings release on May 11. From just around $18, PLTR stock has traded in a strong trend to its current level of $26. Still a long way short of the January fizz high of $45. Technically the move has been steadily guided higher by the 9-day moving average and as long as the shares remain above this level the trend and so risk-reward remain skewed to further upside. The next resistance is $27.47 from March 15. Breaking this level is where things can get interesting. The volume profile on the right of the chart shows just how much volume thins out as PLTR shares get above $28. Above $30 volume shrinks to almost nothing as this corresponds with the gap on the price chart. This gap was caused by earnings on February 16.
The risk-reward as mentioned remains skewed to the upside but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) needs to be watched as it is close to overbought levels. Some period of price consolidation would bring this back to neutral levels. Look too to the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to break out of the long-term downtrend to confirm a further move higher in PLTR stock price.
