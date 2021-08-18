Palantir stock falls again on Tuesday, this time by 2%.

PLTR has fallen after a strong breakout post earnings.

Palantir stock dips, so is it time to buy?

Palantir stock dipped again on Tuesday as global stock markets took a tumble as investors began to worry over the Delta strain, and US retail sales were disappointing. Palantir was not immune to the fall and dropped just over 2% to close at $23.97. Palantir shares have been strong since a very solid earnings release last week. The top and bottom line numbers (revenue and net income) were strong and beat analyst estimates, but it was the upward revision to forecasts and in particular a doubling of the forecast for free cash flow that caught the eye of investors. Customer wins also continued and revenue generation per customer was also strong. The stock immediately pushed on 11% after results, so the recent pullback and consolidation is not too unexpected.

Palantir key statistics

Market Cap $46.7 billion Enterprise Value $47.8 billion Price/Earnings (P/E) 135 Price/Book 28 Price/Sales 40 Gross Margin 0.7 Net Margin -0.95 EBITDA -$1.24 billion TTM 52 week low $45 52 week high $8.90 Average Wall Street rating and price target HOLD $24.61

Palantir stock forecast

The perfect channel breakout after results is still in play, so long as our support at $23.49 holds. We are getting pretty close to this level now, so it could be a buy-the-dip opportunity. The 9-day moving average also sits close by at $23.63, so in our opinion anywhere around these levels makes for a buying point. Just as always, use a stop. Breaking the $23 level and the 21-day moving average means the bullish trend is over and would be the time to cut longs and wait for the next opportunity. If Palantir can steady itself here, then it can push higher and test the $27.49 resistance. It may take time to get there as volume between $24.62 and $27.49 is quite high, so any price moves are more likely to be steady. Once above $27.49, we can clearly see the volume profile bars shrink, and so a break could accelerate nicely with the gap from earnings back in February as the target. This is $31.34, the level to fill the gap.

For now, PLTR remains bullish. The momentum oscillators are trending higher, confirming the price action, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is crossed into a bullish signal. It does need to break the downtrend in place since the retail euphoria spiked PLTR up way back in January 2021. The MACD peaked then also, and we can see the trend line in place since. Breaking above this trend line for the MACD could be the signal for further gains. $23.49 as mentioned is the key to hold.