Palantir Technologies (PLTR): Stock Price and Forecast: On target to fill gap above $30

- PLTR shares remain focused on the upside with another green day.
- Palantir sings further agreements, this time with DataRobot.
- PLTR shares remain on course to fill the gap above $30.
Palantir stock remains on course to fill the gap left from the previous earnings release back in February. The stock gapped down from $32 to $30 and set in motion a strong downtrend to $17 by May. Ironically the release of the next results appears to have been one of the catalysts ending this downtrend, with PLTR finding strong support and beginning a powerful uptrend. Palantir has been relatively consistent in new customer announcements, and recent news of the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) selecting Palantir for a contract further adds to a growing list of impressive government and public customers. The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) recently announced it has renewed its partnership with Palantir in relation to disease monitoring and outbreak control. This is very timely given the pandemic times we live in. Thursday saw an announcement of an agreement with DataRobot designed to create unique, agile, and real-time solutions to help solve the most pressing demand forecasting problems. Palantir shares are also due to be added to the Russell 3000 index, effective from June 28. So the close on Friday is where the benchmarking will be from and may see a heavy volume day.
Palantir (PLTR) statistics
|Market Cap
|$50 billion
|Price/Earnings
|153
|Price/Sales
|43
|Price/Book
|30
|Enterprise Value
|$40 billion
|Gross Margin
|70%
|Net Margin
|
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $22.43
PLTR stock forecast
While still a long way short of the January fizz high of $45, Palantir has been trending nicely with the 9-day moving average guiding the trend. As long as the shares remain above this level, the trend and risk-reward remain skewed to further upside. Thursday sees a strong continuation candle with a higher high and higher low. The next resistance is $27.47 from March 15. Breaking this level is where things can get interesting. The volume profile on the right of the chart shows just how much volume thins out as PLTR shares get above $28. Above $30, the volume shrinks to almost nothing as this corresponds with the gap on the price chart. This gap as we have mentioned was caused by earnings on February 16. Markets love to fill the gap.
The risk-reward as mentioned remains skewed to the upside, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) needs to be watched as it has just ticked into overbought territory. Some period of price consolidation would bring this back to neutral levels, it does not mean a reversal is necessary.
Look to the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to break out of the long-term downtrend to confirm a further move higher in PLTR stock price. Buying a $30 call option could be an interesting strategy should the price accelerate through $27.47 and aim for the gap from $30-32. Call options also offer built-in risk management as you can only lose the premium.
