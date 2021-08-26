- Palantir stock falls 3% on Wednesday as a story of a software glitch emerges.
- PLTR just hanging on to bullish sentiment after breaking out after earnings.
- Will Cathie Wood buy the dip this time?
Palantir shares fell 3% on Wednesday as some bad news hit the stock. The New York Post carried an exclusive report saying, "A computer glitch in a secretive software program used by the FBI allowed some unauthorized employees to access private data for more than a year, prosecutors revealed in a new court filing,” prosecutors wrote in the letter. The updated version of the article also goes on to state that a Palantir spokesperson blamed the error on the FBI. “There was no glitch in the software. Our platform has robust access and security controls. The customer also has rigorous protocols established to protect search warrant returns, which, in this case, the end user did not follow,” claimed the spokesperson.
All in all not good news and taken poorly by investors. Palantir closed near the low of the day, never a good sign. The stock did at least manage to hold the 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support. Last week it was a much rosier picture when Palantir released strong results and upgraded its forecasts. It even doubled its forecast for free cash flow generation from $150 million to $300 million. The stock rallied 11% after the results and broke the key level at $23.49.
Palantir key statistics
|Market Cap
|$47.5 billion
|Enterprise Value
|$47.8 billion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|135
|
Price/Book
|28
|Price/Sales
|40
|Gross Margin
|0.7
|Net Margin
|-0.95
|EBITDA TTM
|-$1.24 billion TTM
|52 week low
|$8.90
|52 week high
|$45
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
HOLD $24.61
Palantir stock forecast
This trading game is never easy. Just when you think it is all going to plan, something out of left field comes along to shake you from your senses. Palantir stock was running smoothly, results were strong, Goldman liked it, Cathie Wood was topping up and the stock had broken out of its range. So far so good, and then this whammy hits. Now investors will be nervously wondering if this is a one-off and how will the stock react. Everything is less certain. The direction from here will provide some clarity though and could reinforce things.
If Palantir manages to shake this off and hold onto its recent bullishness, then we can say the trend is actually even stronger than before. $23.49 is the key support. If this is held, then the trend remains bullish. This is the breakout level post results. Bullish stocks do not break out and then give up all the gains. That is typically the reaction of choppy stocks. The goal for bulls is to hold $23.49 and target $27.49, which is the high from June. Break that and volume really starts to thin out, meaning it is game on for more gains.
