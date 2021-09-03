Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock Price and Forecast: Is this flagging more gains?

Palantir stock is rallying in a small way on flag breakout.

Shares have been strong ever since earnings back on August 12.

PLTR looks set to continue higher with a target of $27.49.

Palantir shares have been in a steady consolidation period since results back on August 12. Those results were strong with EPS and revenue beating analyst estimates and customer wins and large revenue-generating customers also impressing both analysts and investors.

Palantir was so bullish it saw fit to double its free-cash-flow forecast from $150 million to $300 million. After the release, the stock was understandably bullish and registered an 11% gain, bringing the stock up to nearly $26. PLTR had been trending steadily higher before those results anyway, but this was the catalyst for a strong surge or breakout. Strong moves, especially on earnings with a gap higher, usually lead to a period of consolidation afterward. Nothing can keep going up forever.

These periods of consolidation allow investors time to regather their thoughts and conclude that this is a stock worth owning. This has certainly been the case with Cathy Wood of ARK Invest with her funds buying more in the consolidation phase after results.

There was a moment of concern when the New York Post ran an article about a potential glitch, but Palantir swiftly rebutted this story and the stock has been strong ever since. PLTR has formed a bullish continuation flag pattern and finally broke out of this on Wednesday.

Palantir key statistics

Market Cap $50.3 billion Enterprise Value $47.8 billion Price/Earnings (P/E) 135 Price/Book 28 Price/Sales 40 Gross Margin 0.7 Net Margin -0.95 EBITDA TTM -$1.24 billion TTM 52-week low $8.90 52-week high $45 Average Wall Street rating and price target HOLD $24.61

Palantir stock forecast

We can see a nice move higher from my crudely drawn flag pattern but you get the idea! The move is bullish with a continuation expected. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) had been in a long-term downtrend but has broken above this and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also trending higher, but not overbought.

$26 represented the first level to break and this now serves as support. We would not like to see Palantir stock retrace below this level. The target should be $27.49 resistance. This is the high from June and brings PLTR into an area of light volume as shown by the volume profile bars to the left of our chart. Once volume thins out we can make more gains more easily and look to fill the gap from February at $31.34.