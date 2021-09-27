Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock Price and Forecast: Is this a double-top formation or a dip?

Palantir sits out Friday's rally as stocks move broadly higher.

Palantir stock closes lower on Friday by 0.7%.

PLTR has broken out, but has it topped out?

Palantir closed lower on Friday after rallying strongly on Thursday. Not much of a surprise there, you might say, but the stock was an underperformer on a day when equity markets carried on with a modest rally that had started mid-week. Palantir though did not participate and closed at $28.56 for a loss of 0.7%. The stock did remain high on the watchlist of retail traders on Friday as a recent sale by Cathie Wood of ARK Invest drew attention. ARK has been a repeated buyer of Palantir stock over the last number of months and was again in the market purchasing stock after the most recent earnings release.

That was a pretty good earnings number with free cash flow forecasts doubling, so it was no surprise to see ARK dip in to buy more. However, this recent sale drew attention from the retail crowd as it is one of the first sales made by ARK in quite some time The amounts are not small. ARK sold 1.84 million shares on Thursday, according to Benzinga, worth nearly $53 million. However, that has to be taken into context of ARK's overall holding in Palantir, which is nearly 35 million shares. This may be just some portfolio adjustment rather than a radical change of position thesis.

Added to some attention-grabbing is further sales by insiders in Palantir recently. This has been a feature of the stock though as it is a feature of many tech-related IPOs, which will have a pre-defined selling plan based on stock performance.

Palantir key statistics

Market Cap $56 billion Enterprise Value $47.8 billion Price/Earnings (P/E) N/A Price/Book 33 Price/Sales 45 Gross Margin 0.7 Net Margin -0.95 EBITDA TTM -$1.24 billion TTM 52-week low $8.90 52-week high $45 Short Interest 3.1% Average Wall Street rating and price target HOLD $24.61

Palantir stock forecast

The big move on Thursday was the important one. Friday was just a pullback consolidation. So long as $27.49 holds, then the chart remains bullish. So far so good. The only slight worry is the potential double-top formation that Thursday's strong surge has potentially created. Breaking $29.29 will clear this up and open the door for a move to fill the February earnings gap at $31.34. That is the first target.

FXStreet View: Bullish above $27.49, neutral $27.49 to $23.49, bearish below.