Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock Price and Forecast: Is this a double-top formation or a dip?

- Palantir sits out Friday's rally as stocks move broadly higher.
- Palantir stock closes lower on Friday by 0.7%.
- PLTR has broken out, but has it topped out?
Palantir closed lower on Friday after rallying strongly on Thursday. Not much of a surprise there, you might say, but the stock was an underperformer on a day when equity markets carried on with a modest rally that had started mid-week. Palantir though did not participate and closed at $28.56 for a loss of 0.7%. The stock did remain high on the watchlist of retail traders on Friday as a recent sale by Cathie Wood of ARK Invest drew attention. ARK has been a repeated buyer of Palantir stock over the last number of months and was again in the market purchasing stock after the most recent earnings release.
That was a pretty good earnings number with free cash flow forecasts doubling, so it was no surprise to see ARK dip in to buy more. However, this recent sale drew attention from the retail crowd as it is one of the first sales made by ARK in quite some time The amounts are not small. ARK sold 1.84 million shares on Thursday, according to Benzinga, worth nearly $53 million. However, that has to be taken into context of ARK's overall holding in Palantir, which is nearly 35 million shares. This may be just some portfolio adjustment rather than a radical change of position thesis.
Added to some attention-grabbing is further sales by insiders in Palantir recently. This has been a feature of the stock though as it is a feature of many tech-related IPOs, which will have a pre-defined selling plan based on stock performance.
Palantir key statistics
|Market Cap
|$56 billion
|Enterprise Value
|$47.8 billion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|N/A
|
Price/Book
|33
|Price/Sales
|45
|Gross Margin
|0.7
|Net Margin
|-0.95
|EBITDA TTM
|-$1.24 billion TTM
|52-week low
|$8.90
|52-week high
|$45
|Short Interest
|3.1%
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
HOLD $24.61
Palantir stock forecast
The big move on Thursday was the important one. Friday was just a pullback consolidation. So long as $27.49 holds, then the chart remains bullish. So far so good. The only slight worry is the potential double-top formation that Thursday's strong surge has potentially created. Breaking $29.29 will clear this up and open the door for a move to fill the February earnings gap at $31.34. That is the first target.
FXStreet View: Bullish above $27.49, neutral $27.49 to $23.49, bearish below.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 in aftermath of German elections
EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, struggling to rise amid the close German elections. The safe-haven dollar dropped earlier as the Evergrande crisis eased. US Durable Goods Orders and a speech by the ECB's Lagarde are eyed.
GBP/USD rises to 1.37 as upbeat mood outweigh petrol crisis
GBP/USD is trading at around 1.37, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and last week's BOE hawkishness. Brexit-related shortages of petrol in the UK hurt sterling earlier.
XAU/USD eyes $1767 critical supply zone
Gold is easing off the higher levels, as the risk-on market environment amid ebbing China Evergrande fears and US stimulus optimism dulls the safe-haven appeal of the bright metal.
Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto
A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited.
US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way
The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.