- PLTR stock falls over 4% in Wednesday's session.
- Palantir had been trying to break key resistance at $27.49.
- PLTR is now back at short-term support, but stock is losing momentum.
Palantir stock gave up over a week of gains in one go yesterday as the stock plunged by over 4% to close at $25.58. No news flow, in particular, can be attributed to the fall but rather it was a culmination of strong performances that saw some profit-taking across many stocks and also some fears entering the market in relation to an economic slowdown, etc. Palantir had been trending strongly since results back in the middle of August. The strong results and guidance helped PLTR stock to an 11% gain immediately after results, and the stock then consolidated those gains and shook off some bad news in the process. In order to maintain the momentum, Palantir had to break the next resistance at $27.49, but Wednesday's sell-off appears to have ended this chance for now. The stock had formed a bullish continuation flag pattern and then broken above last week. So far it is perfect from a technical perspective. The move then began to run out of steam as it approached the resistance at $27.49. At the very least, we would have hoped for a sell-off to hold $26, which was the top of the flag formation, but instead yesterday's move has seen PLTR drop right back to the high volume support zone. Now we see the value in volume profile and how it can help identify support and resistance levels. $24.67 is the point of control, the price with the highest volume since March. This is more or less where PLTR shares have retreated to.
On Wednesday we said we were bullish above $26 and neutral from $26 to $23.49. This is still the case in our view, but now to turn bullish in our view the stock will have to break $27.49.
Palantir key statistics
|Market Cap
|$49.9 billion
|Enterprise Value
|$47.8 billion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|135
|
Price/Book
|28
|Price/Sales
|40
|Gross Margin
|0.7
|Net Margin
|-0.95
|EBITDA TTM
|-$1.24 billion TTM
|52-week low
|$8.90
|52-week high
|$45
|Short Interest
|2.9%
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
HOLD $24.61
Palantir stock forecast
We turned neutral on the stock based on our analysis yesterday and the ensuing break of support at $26. We do have one potential opportunity to buy the dip, but as ever please use stops as the stock is now neutral and this is not a strong risk-reward. PLTR has retraced to an area of high volume, meaning high support. PLTR has also retraced to the trend line in place since the earnings spike, and the 200-day moving average is at $25. This is a pretty strong support zone, so you can try to buy the dip with a tight stop. Take some off at $26 and reassess from there. FXStreet doubts it is going to break back above. Otherwise, our next buying zone is at $23.70 with a stop at just below support at $23.49. Breaking below $23.49 turns PLTR bearish in our view.
The call: neutral at current levels, bullish on a break above $27.49, bearish on a break below $23.49.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
