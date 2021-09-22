Palantir Technologies recovers some ground on Tuesday.

PLTR stock trades lightly as Fed awaited.

NASDAQ:PLTR still trying to trend higher but momentum is stalling.

Palantir stock remains high on the retail agenda, with the stock among the most discussed on r/wallstreetbets again this morning. The stock has traded impressively since results back in August but got hit along with numerous other names on Monday. The stock is not quite as highly strung (volatile) as some other meme names, but it still moves around more than the underlying market.

Tuesday's move was light with a small range, the stock closed up 0.26% for the session at $26.62. The bullish uptrend remains intact despite this week's attack. The uptrend line we have drawn from the August lows has held for now. Wednesday is likely to begin with more of the same calm, as investors await the Fed release later on the day and look for clues on the central bank tapering its asset purchases.

The ECB has already begun its own taper so markets are nervous about the timing of the Fed taper. It has to happen eventually, though, and better to do it while markets are still reasonably strong and the underlying economy recovering.

Palantir key statistics

Market Cap $51.8 billion Enterprise Value $47.8 billion Price/Earnings (P/E) N/A Price/Book 33 Price/Sales 47 Gross Margin 0.7 Net Margin -0.95 EBITDA TTM -$1.24 billion TTM 52-week low $8.90 52-week high $45 Short Interest 3.1% Average Wall Street rating and price target HOLD $24.61

Palantir stock forecast

Now where to from here? Well, as mentioned the trendline has held despite a sharp fall on Monday. Was this the dip? Certainly, a long position can be tried here as there should be plenty of ability to get out with a reasonable stop loss as volume is strong around these levels and even more so as we get to $24. So those who bought the dip well done. For those that did not, the trendline support is at $26, and nearby support from the 21-day moving average and the 10 and 200-day moving averages add to this support zone, so yes, we would try a dip. But always use stops please or else buying options to reduce risk.

Below, PLTR has very strong support at $24.62, the point of control or price with the highest amount of volume.

FXStreet View: PLTR neutral but the uptrend is intact so slight preference for buying dips. Bullish on a break of $28.79, bearish below $23.49.

FXStreet Ideas: Buy dip at $26 or $24.