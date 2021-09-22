- Palantir Technologies recovers some ground on Tuesday.
- PLTR stock trades lightly as Fed awaited.
- NASDAQ:PLTR still trying to trend higher but momentum is stalling.
Palantir stock remains high on the retail agenda, with the stock among the most discussed on r/wallstreetbets again this morning. The stock has traded impressively since results back in August but got hit along with numerous other names on Monday. The stock is not quite as highly strung (volatile) as some other meme names, but it still moves around more than the underlying market.
Tuesday's move was light with a small range, the stock closed up 0.26% for the session at $26.62. The bullish uptrend remains intact despite this week's attack. The uptrend line we have drawn from the August lows has held for now. Wednesday is likely to begin with more of the same calm, as investors await the Fed release later on the day and look for clues on the central bank tapering its asset purchases.
The ECB has already begun its own taper so markets are nervous about the timing of the Fed taper. It has to happen eventually, though, and better to do it while markets are still reasonably strong and the underlying economy recovering.
Palantir key statistics
|Market Cap
|$51.8 billion
|Enterprise Value
|$47.8 billion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|N/A
|
Price/Book
|33
|Price/Sales
|47
|Gross Margin
|0.7
|Net Margin
|-0.95
|EBITDA TTM
|-$1.24 billion TTM
|52-week low
|$8.90
|52-week high
|$45
|Short Interest
|3.1%
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
HOLD $24.61
Palantir stock forecast
Now where to from here? Well, as mentioned the trendline has held despite a sharp fall on Monday. Was this the dip? Certainly, a long position can be tried here as there should be plenty of ability to get out with a reasonable stop loss as volume is strong around these levels and even more so as we get to $24. So those who bought the dip well done. For those that did not, the trendline support is at $26, and nearby support from the 21-day moving average and the 10 and 200-day moving averages add to this support zone, so yes, we would try a dip. But always use stops please or else buying options to reduce risk.
Below, PLTR has very strong support at $24.62, the point of control or price with the highest amount of volume.
FXStreet View: PLTR neutral but the uptrend is intact so slight preference for buying dips. Bullish on a break of $28.79, bearish below $23.49.
FXStreet Ideas: Buy dip at $26 or $24.
PLTR daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Indecisive above 1.1700 as Fed tapering looms
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1700, teasing monthly low for third straight day. Market sentiment improves over Evergrande, US debt limit extension. ECB policymakers cite inflation risks. Fed remains in focus, as it is expected to provide hints on tapering timing.
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.3650 amid steady USD, Fed eyed
GBP/USD trades virtually unchanged around 1.3650 following the footprint of the previous session. Supply-chain bottlenecks, higher gas prices limited gains for sterling. US dollar remains elevated near 92.30 ahead of the Fed decision.
XAU/USD testing bearish commitments at $1780 ahead of Fed
Gold price remains in the green for the fourth day in a row, consolidating the two-day recovery from over one-month lows of $1742.
Dogecoin price threatened by 20% sell-off as DOGE bears take control
Dogecoin price appears to be ready for another drop as buyers are nowhere to be found. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that the DOGE plunge is not over yet, as the bears aim for $0.16.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question investors have for the Federal Reserve in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point.