Palantir Technologies (PLTR): Stock Price and Forecast: Is it ready to break out?

Palantir is recovering from bearish moves earlier this week.

PLTR stock is set to break resistance at $27.49.

The stock needs to break $27.49 to turn bullish in our view.

Palantir is confusing us (not hard to do that you say!) as the stock had appeared to fail its resistance test earlier this week when the bulls seemed to run out of steam. PLTR had been working well from a technical perspective as it had popped 11% after a strong earnings release. The earnings highlight was probably the doubling of free cash flow forecasts from $150 to $300 million. This saw PLTR stock rally over 11% on August 12 and it then consolidated nicely to form a flag pattern. A flag pattern is a continuation pattern, so far so good. Palantir then broke out of the flag and looked good to push higher but the move stalled late last week and this stall continued this week when the market mood turned sour and meme stocks in particular took a hammering. Palantir is not a meme stock but it has a strong retail following and is more volatile than the broad market.

As we can see from the chart below Palantir stock traded higher from early on in Wednesday's session and was steady and strong for much of the remainder of the day. Traders on social media were more bullish than of late and social media mentions were up on recent numbers. So that may have generated some buying interest.

Palantir key statistics

Market Cap $50.4 billion Enterprise Value $47.8 billion Price/Earnings (P/E) 135 Price/Book 28 Price/Sales 40 Gross Margin 0.7 Net Margin -0.95 EBITDA TTM -$1.24 billion TTM 52-week low $8.90 52-week high $45 Short Interest 3.1% Average Wall Street rating and price target HOLD $24.61

Palantir stock forecast

We are sticking to our stand, Palantir does not return to a bullish mood until $27.49 is broken. Yesterday's move was impressive but it has not taken Palantir out of the consolidation zone above the flag pattern. Breaking $27.49 will get this job done and add in then the bonus of light volume making gains easier. $31.34 remains the gap to fill from February. $25 is a strong volume area so buying dips around here can be tested as high volume should at least mean the stock will be stable here allowing some comfort in placing stops or exiting steadily if needed.

FXStreet view: Neutral at current levels, bullish above $27.49, bearish below $23.49.

FXStreet trading ideas: buy dip zone at $25 or buy a break of $27.49. Always use stops.