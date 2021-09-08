Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock Price and Forecast: Is it about to fall as momentum stalls?

Palantir shares are still stuck after the breakout.

PLTR stock needs to get going to attract more buyers in.

PLTR momentum is slowing as $27.49 resistance nears.

Palantir stock was slow on Tuesday despite the Nasdaq hitting a record high, with many other retail interest stocks surging such as AMC, SKLZ and LCID. While Palantir is not just a retail stock, it has both strong interest from r/wallstreetbets and a strong institutional following. Palantir has been slowly edging higher since releasing strong results back in mid-august. This saw Palantir break out of its range, followed by a period of consolidation. However, the stock is now slowing and losing momentum.

The longer a consolidation phase lasts, the less likely it is to continue and we are beginning to question if PLTR can break the next resistance at $27.49. It really needs to do it this week. Palantir traded in a very low range on Tuesday with little direction or decent volume, eventually closing at $26.70 little change from its opening print at $26.79.

The earnings breakout consolidated afterwards and created a bullish continuation flag formation. PLTR then got above this flag, once it broke $26, but it has not pushed on and the move has stalled. It needs volume to return to the stock and that is a worry about the low level of volume. Social media mentions have also dropped away with the recent peak being on August 30 through September 2, as PLTR price broke out of the flag formation. Since then, the price has been sidelined and social media mentions (bars in the chart below) have fallen despite those mentions remaining bullish. It appears the amount or volume of mentions has a greater impact than the sentiment of the mentions on social media.

Source: Refinitiv

Palantir key statistics

Market Cap $51.2 billion Enterprise Value $47.8 billion Price/Earnings (P/E) 135 Price/Book 28 Price/Sales 40 Gross Margin 0.7 Net Margin -0.95 EBITDA TTM -$1.24 billion TTM 52-week low $8.90 52-week high $45 Average Wall Street rating and price target HOLD $24.61

Palantir stock forecast

The key breakout level is the resistance at $27.49. This is the high from June and March and, ignoring the January and February mania, $27.49 is the highest that the PLTR stock has been since then. So this is a key level to break. Also, breaking higher will mean volume resistance also would fall away, hinting a strong move higher could be on the cards. The volume profile bars from the right of the chart below drop away once PLTR gets above $28. Then, the next level is the gap at $31.34 from earnings back in February.

We remain bullish PLTR above $26, neutral $26 to $23.49 and bearish below. The news flow on the stock has receded, which is causing the slowdown in price action and volume. PLTR needs to break higher with a decent wave of new volume.