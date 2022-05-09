Palantir (PLTR) reports earnings before the market opens on Monday.

PLTR has fallen sharply as retail investors have largely left the stock.

PLTR has a strong growth pipeline but strong stock-based compensation.

Palantir returns to our screens on Monday and it has spent quite some time away from the spotlight. Palantir was one of the original meme stocks that went parabolic during the pandemic lockdown. Shares in Palantir rocketed to a high of $45 in January 2021 as retail traders rushed into the momentum name. Since then it is a familiar story. PLTR stock has fallen back to $9.48 as of Friday's close. Palantir is not alone, many pandemic favorites have fallen sharply. Perhaps best exemplified by Cathy Wood's ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) which is down 63% in the past 6 months. Growth has been replaced by value.

Palantir (PLTR) stock news

Palantir (PLTR) stock reports earnings before the open. Earnings per share are forecast to come in at $0.04 and revenue is touted to reach $443.5 million. This is a 30% growth rate for revenue in keeping with past performance but EPS is forecast to remain unchanged versus previous. The last set of earnings was mixed with a miss on EPS. Revenue growth has not been a problem with continued growth in a new customers. Palantir has strong contacts with the US intelligence agencies and the Department of Defense. These are sticky contracts, meaning they are difficult to lose. Palantir also has contracts with the UK Health Authorities and recently announced a $10 million deal with the UK Ministry of Defense. Clearly then government contracts are its forte. Many commentators and indeed Wall Street analysts had been upbeat in their forecasts for Palantir and reasoned it should benefit from increased security and intelligence spending resulting from the conflict in Ukraine. but that has so far not been reflected in the PLTR share price. Palantir has now moved back to its IPO price, Palantir opted for a direct listing meaning it had merely a reference price before the opening for trading. The reference price was $7.25 but the shares opened at $10. Palantir is not expected to turn a GAAP profit for two years and currently trades on a very high P/E multiple, near 60. These types of stocks are unlikely to find much favor in the current risk-off environment. Share dilution has been a massive problem so if the post-earnings conference call addresses this and perhaps gives a clearer timeline on when Palantir can turn a profit shareholders may have another look at Palantir.

Palantir (PLTR) stock forecast

$8.94 is the all-time low and the next obvious target for PLTR stock. There is a divergence from recent lows versus the RSI not making a fresh low but this is not confirmed by the MFI. But it is worth keeping an eye on if results are some way bullish then we may put a bottom in place. The high at $14.86 is the bullish pivot, below and PLTR remains in a bearish formation. All rallies up to this level should probably see more selling.

PLTR stock chart, daily