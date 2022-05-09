- Palantir (PLTR) reports earnings before the market opens on Monday.
- PLTR has fallen sharply as retail investors have largely left the stock.
- PLTR has a strong growth pipeline but strong stock-based compensation.
Palantir returns to our screens on Monday and it has spent quite some time away from the spotlight. Palantir was one of the original meme stocks that went parabolic during the pandemic lockdown. Shares in Palantir rocketed to a high of $45 in January 2021 as retail traders rushed into the momentum name. Since then it is a familiar story. PLTR stock has fallen back to $9.48 as of Friday's close. Palantir is not alone, many pandemic favorites have fallen sharply. Perhaps best exemplified by Cathy Wood's ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) which is down 63% in the past 6 months. Growth has been replaced by value.
Palantir (PLTR) stock news
Palantir (PLTR) stock reports earnings before the open. Earnings per share are forecast to come in at $0.04 and revenue is touted to reach $443.5 million. This is a 30% growth rate for revenue in keeping with past performance but EPS is forecast to remain unchanged versus previous. The last set of earnings was mixed with a miss on EPS. Revenue growth has not been a problem with continued growth in a new customers. Palantir has strong contacts with the US intelligence agencies and the Department of Defense. These are sticky contracts, meaning they are difficult to lose. Palantir also has contracts with the UK Health Authorities and recently announced a $10 million deal with the UK Ministry of Defense. Clearly then government contracts are its forte. Many commentators and indeed Wall Street analysts had been upbeat in their forecasts for Palantir and reasoned it should benefit from increased security and intelligence spending resulting from the conflict in Ukraine. but that has so far not been reflected in the PLTR share price. Palantir has now moved back to its IPO price, Palantir opted for a direct listing meaning it had merely a reference price before the opening for trading. The reference price was $7.25 but the shares opened at $10. Palantir is not expected to turn a GAAP profit for two years and currently trades on a very high P/E multiple, near 60. These types of stocks are unlikely to find much favor in the current risk-off environment. Share dilution has been a massive problem so if the post-earnings conference call addresses this and perhaps gives a clearer timeline on when Palantir can turn a profit shareholders may have another look at Palantir.
Palantir (PLTR) stock forecast
$8.94 is the all-time low and the next obvious target for PLTR stock. There is a divergence from recent lows versus the RSI not making a fresh low but this is not confirmed by the MFI. But it is worth keeping an eye on if results are some way bullish then we may put a bottom in place. The high at $14.86 is the bullish pivot, below and PLTR remains in a bearish formation. All rallies up to this level should probably see more selling.
PLTR stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0500 after disappointing EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory but holds slightly above the key 1.0500 handle. The data from the euro area showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence Index slumped to -22.6 in May, missing the market expectation of -20.8. Markets remain risk-averse to start the week, putting additional weight on the euro.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.2250 amid firmer USD, Brexit back in focus
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.2250 amid broad risk-aversion-led unabated US dollar demand. Stringent China’s covid restrictions, G7 sanctions on Russia and Brexit woes add to the risk-off mood. Sinn Fein’s victory in the NI election re-ignites Brexit fears, UK’s Truss threatens to suspend the Brexit deal.
Gold extends losses towards $1,850 as USD rises with yields
Gold Price gets hammered amid ‘sell everything’ mode amid risk-aversion. Flight to safety, US dollar dominate while Treasury yields keep rallying. XAU/USD remains poised to test the $1,850 barrier, awaits US inflation.
Crypto markets bleed as bears take control
Bitcoin price is in a fragile state after a breakdown of a critical support barrier. Ethereum, Ripple and many altcoins have already crashed a lot and could continue doing so if BTC does not recover quickly.
The Week Ahead: US CPI and PPI set to soften
The Fed's 50 bp rate hike is behind us. Another 50 bp hike is expected next month. The April employment report will do little to calm the anxiety about the "too tight" labor market. The decline in the participation rate was disappointing.