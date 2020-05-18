Pakistan: SBP likely to ease further – Standard Chartered

SBP lowered its policy rate by 100bps and economists at Standard Chartered Bank now see the end-FY20 rate at 8% (9% prior) to account for this cut. USD/PKR is sitting at 158.900.
Key quotes
“The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) lowered its policy rate 100bps to 8% on 15 May, in line with consensus expectations. We lower our end-FY20 (ending June 2020) forecast to 8% (9% prior) to account for this decision.”
“Although we expected a further 200bps of rate cuts, we believed the next cut would come in July. SBP has said its cumulative easing of 525bps, since the crisis began, is the deepest of global central banks. We see further easing and maintain our end-FY21 forecast at 7%.”
“Against weaker domestic demand and the sharp drop in global oil prices, SBP sees inflation averaging at the ‘lower end’ of its 7-9% projection for FY21; we expect 6.6%.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold hits highest since 2012 above $1,760
Gold has hit a new 7.5-year high above $1,760 as central banks extend their bond-buying schemes and speculation about negative rates. Speculation remains elevated.
EUR/USD trades above 1.08 amid Powell's stark warnings
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, in range. Fed Chair Powell warned of a long recovery and unemployment above 25% in the US. The ECB is ready to do more. Sino-American tensions are mounting around Huawei and coronavirus.
GBP/USD struggles amid Brexit, virus concerns
GBP/USD is struggling to recapture 1.21 amid fraught Brexit talks and the UK government's issues with dealing with the virus. Speculation about negative interest rates from the BOE is rife.
WTI bulls eye yearly resistance line above $30.00
WTI June Futures extend two-day winning streak to highest levels since March. A downward sloping resistance line from early-January on the bulls’ radars. Monthly support line, 50-day SMA restricts the black gold’s immediate declines.
Will PMIs show economies hit bottom? Are US-China tensions sising again?
March was when the markets froze up. Many, including myself, thought closing the markets was possible as has been done during other big shocks and without jeopardizing the reputation of exchanges or officials.