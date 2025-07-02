Gold prices remained broadly unchanged in Pakistan on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 30,482.38 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, broadly stable compared with the PKR 30,462.25 it cost on Tuesday.

The price for Gold was broadly steady at PKR 355,539.90 per tola from PKR 355,305.80 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in PKR 1 Gram 30,482.38 10 Grams 304,823.30 Tola 355,539.90 Troy Ounce 948,107.20

The US Dollar stages a modest bounce from over a three-and-a-half-year low touched on Tuesday and fails to assist the Gold price to build on a two-day-old recovery from a nearly one-month low touched earlier this week.

Comments from Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman and fellow Governor Christopher Waller suggested that the US central bank could consider cutting interest rates as early as the July monetary policy meeting.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the US central bank would have eased monetary policy by now if not for the highly uncertain economic path created by US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

When asked if July would be too soon for markets to expect a rate cut, Powell answered that it’s going to depend on the data. Nevertheless, traders are pricing in over a 20% chance that the Fed will cut rates at the July meeting.

More significantly, there is a nearly 75% probability of a 25 basis point rate reduction by the Fed at the September monetary policy meeting. This caps any further USD recovery and supports the non-yielding yellow metal.

On the economic data front, the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) reported on Tuesday that economic activity in the US manufacturing sector contracted for the fourth consecutive month, though at a slower pace in June.

Separately, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) revealed that the number of job openings stood at 7.769 million on the last business day of May, up from 7.395 million in April and 7.3 million anticipated.

Wednesday's US economic docket features the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment, which might influence the USD and the XAU/USD pair ahead of the official Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday.

Trump threatened to impose higher tariffs on Japanese imports over the latter's alleged unwillingness to buy American-grown rice. This comes ahead of the July 9 deadline for Trump's reciprocal tariffs and fuels uncertainty.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs Why do people invest in Gold? Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Who buys the most Gold? Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. How is Gold correlated with other assets? Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal. What does the price of Gold depend on? The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)