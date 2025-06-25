Gold prices remained broadly unchanged in Pakistan on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 30,345.18 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, broadly stable compared with the PKR 30,316.37 it cost on Tuesday.

The price for Gold was broadly steady at PKR 353,940.20 per tola from PKR 353,604.20 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in PKR 1 Gram 30,345.18 10 Grams 303,451.80 Tola 353,940.20 Troy Ounce 943,841.40

Daily digest market movers: Gold price pulls back amid weak US Dollar, falling US yields

Gold prices suffered substantial losses as the markets cheered a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. US President Donald Trump posted on his social network that "Both Israel and Iran wanted to stop the War, equally! It was my great honor to Destroy All Nuclear facilities & capabilities, and then, STOP THE WAR!"

Bullion failed to print gains despite the decline in US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar. The US 10-year Treasury note is yielding 4.30%, falling four basis points (bps). The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the Buck’s value against a basket of six peers, is also down 0.56% at 97.79.

The CB revealed that Consumer Confidence in June came at 93.0, down from 98.0 a month ago and also missed forecasts of 100. “The decline was broad-based across components, with consumers' assessments of the present situation and their expectations for the future both contributing to the deterioration,” said Stephanie Guichard, senior economist for global indicators at the Conference Board.

Further Fed speakers crossed the wires. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said that she sees rates “on hold for quite some time,” even though the latest inflation readings are encouraging. New York Fed John Williams commented that tariffs will boost inflation to 3% this year and expects inflation to reach the 2% goal in 2026. Furthermore, it was added that the economy will grow at a slower pace, though it will not be tipped into a recession.

On Monday, US Flash PMIs remained in expansionary territory, suggesting that the economy remains solid. Next week, traders will be watching the release of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) figures for June.

Money markets suggest that traders are pricing in 58 basis points of easing toward the end of the year, according to Prime Market Terminal data.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs Why do people invest in Gold? Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Who buys the most Gold? Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. How is Gold correlated with other assets? Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal. What does the price of Gold depend on? The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

