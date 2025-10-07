Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Tuesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 35,939.39 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up compared with the PKR 35,809.36 it cost on Monday.

The price for Gold increased to PKR 419,190.00 per tola from PKR 417,673.30 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in PKR 1 Gram 35,939.39 10 Grams 359,393.90 Tola 419,190.00 Troy Ounce 1,117,844.00

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold bulls retain control amid a supportive fundamental backdrop

The US Dollar regains some positive traction following the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of the late September swing high and keeps a lid on the precious metal's Asian session uptick to a fresh all-time high. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 registered fresh record closing highs on Monday ahead of third-quarter earnings next week, which further contributes to capping the safe-haven Gold amid still overbought conditions.

Traders have been pricing in the possibility of two more interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year, in October and December. The dovish outlook acts as a headwind for the USD and has been a key factor behind the recent record-setting run in the non-yielding yellow metal. Apart from this, concerns that a prolonged US government shutdown could potentially disrupt economic activity continue to lend support to the commodity.

The US federal government remained shuttered for the sixth day on Monday, with the Senate struggling to reach consensus on a Republican-backed spending bill amid calls for the continuation of healthcare subsidies. US President Donald Trump said he was open to working with the Democrats on healthcare, but only if the government was allowed to reopen. Any furloughing of federal workers presents risks for the labor market and caps the USD.

Ukraine said its long-range drones struck a major ammunition plant, an oil terminal, and a weapons depot deep inside Russian territory. The International Atomic Energy Agency reported on Monday that its team heard multiple rounds of incoming and outgoing shelling near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of zero real reaction to Russia’s escalating bombing campaign.

The first day of indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Egypt, centered around Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, ended on a positive note. The proposed peace initiative outlines a multi-phase roadmap, starting with a ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas, and has gained broad international support. In exchange, Israel would release Palestinian prisoners. According to reports, the discussion will continue on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, geopolitical risks remain in play, which should further contribute to limiting any corrective pullback in the safe-haven commodity. Traders now look forward to speeches from influential FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance on Thursday. Apart from this, FOMC Minutes on Wednesday could offer more cues on interest rate cuts, which would drive the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the XAU/USD pair.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

