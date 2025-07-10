Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 30,347.47 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up compared with the PKR 30,311.12 it cost on Wednesday.

The price for Gold increased to PKR 353,967.50 per tola from PKR 353,542.90 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in PKR 1 Gram 30,347.47 10 Grams 303,475.20 Tola 353,967.50 Troy Ounce 943,912.60

2025 Gold Forecast Guide [PDF] Download your free copy of the 2025 Gold Forecast

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price is underpinned by rising trade tensions, modest USD downtick

US President Donald Trump issued tariff notices to eight minor trading partners on Wednesday and said that there will be no extensions for the countries that receive letters. Furthermore, Trump stressed that any retaliatory levies will be added to the existing US tariffs.

Adding to this, Trump announced that the 50% tariff on copper imports will take effect on August 1. This adds a layer of uncertainty in the markets and turns out to be a key factor driving some follow-through safe-haven flows towards the Gold price on Thursday.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's June 17-18 policy meeting revealed that most policymakers remain worried about the risk of rising inflationary pressure on the back of Trump's aggressive trade policies. Moreover, some policymakers felt that no rate cut would be needed at all.

However, most participants expected that rate cuts would be appropriate later this year and that any price shock from tariffs would be temporary or modest. This contributed to the fall in the US Treasury bond yields, triggered by a strong 10-year government debt auction.

The US Dollar extends its retracement slide from a two-week high for the second straight day and turns out to be another factor that benefits the XAU/USD pair. Traders now look forward to the release of US Weekly Jobless Claims and speeches by Fed officials for a fresh impetus.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs Why do people invest in Gold? Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Who buys the most Gold? Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. How is Gold correlated with other assets? Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal. What does the price of Gold depend on? The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)