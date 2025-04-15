Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Tuesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 29,114.43 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up compared with the PKR 28,954.98 it cost on Monday.

The price for Gold increased to PKR 339,585.00 per tola from PKR 337,725.20 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in PKR 1 Gram 29,114.43 10 Grams 291,144.30 Tola 339,585.00 Troy Ounce 905,560.80

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price continues to attract safe-haven flows amid rising US-China trade tensions

Concerns about the potential economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies continue to underpin safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, China increased tariffs on US imports to 125% on Friday in retaliation to Trump's decision to raise duties on Chinese goods to an unprecedented 145%. This keeps the Gold price close to the all-time peak touched on Monday.

The US still imports several hard-to-replace materials from China and the developments seem to have weakened confidence in the US economy. Moreover, heightened concerns over a US recession, along with bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would resume its rate-cutting cycle soon and lower borrowing costs at least three times in 2025, fail to assist the US Dollar in registering any meaningful recovery.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the Trump administration's tariffs posed a significant shock to the US economy that might force the US central bank to cut rates to avert a recession. Separately, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic noted that we still have a ways to go on inflation as tariffs could place upward pressure on prices. The Fed is unable to make bold moves in any direction, Bostic added.

The global risk sentiment improved after the White House announced on Friday that smartphones, computers, and other electronics would be temporarily exempted from Trump’s punishing reciprocal tariffs. Furthermore, Trump said on Monday that he was looking into possible exemptions for the auto industry from the 25% tariffs as companies need more time to transition to US-made parts.

Trump, however, said that exemptions were temporary and added that he would unveil tariffs on imported semiconductors over the next week. Trump also threatened that he would impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals in the not-too-distant future. This continues to fuel uncertainty, which, along with the underlying bearish sentiment surrounding the USD, lends some support to the XAU/USD pair.

Traders now look to Tuesday's US economic docket, featuring the release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index. This, along with trade-related developments, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the commodity. The focus, however, remains on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Wednesday, which might offer cues about the future rate-cut path and drive the non-yielding yellow metal.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs Why do people invest in Gold? Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Who buys the most Gold? Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. How is Gold correlated with other assets? Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal. What does the price of Gold depend on? The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)