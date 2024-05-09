Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for 24-carat Gold stood at 20,729.08 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up PKR 78.28 compared with the PKR 20,650.80 it cost on Wednesday.
The price for 24-carat Gold increased to PKR 241,779.94 per tola from PKR 240,866.93 per tola.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|20,729.08
|10 Grams
|207,290.82
|Tola
|241,779.94
|Troy Ounce
|644,746.99
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (XAU/USD) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Global Market Movers: Gold price remains strong amid the multiple headwinds
- Boston Fed President Susan Collins said it will take longer than previously thought to bring inflation down to the 2% target, emphasizing that the rate will likely stay higher for longer.
- New York Fed president John Williams and Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari also indicated that they favor holding rates at current levels for longer.
- Investors have priced in a nearly 55% chance of a quarter-percentage-point rate cut from the Fed in September, down from 85% before the US employment report last week, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.
- The first reading of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to drop from 77.2 in April to 76.0 in May.
- Hamas has agreed to a draft ceasefire agreement that is "far from meeting Israel's demands, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- The People's Bank of China (PBoC) increased its gold reserves by 60,000 troy ounces in April, extending its streak of consecutive purchases to 18 months.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
