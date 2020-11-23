Oxford's Hill: All UK adults could have COVID vaccine by springtime – Reuters

Professor Adrian Hill, Director of the Jenner Institute, told Reuters on Monday that all UK adults could have a COVID vaccine by springtime after Oxford/AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate showed effectiveness of up to 90%.

"Oxford vaccine trial results leave Britain on track to start roll-out in December," Hill added. "We will likely be close to the target of 3 billion doses next year globally."

Market reaction

These comments failed to provide a boost to the UK's FTSE 100 Index, which was last seen posting small daily losses at 6,349.