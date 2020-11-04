Oxford vaccine trial chief: Difficult to say if vaccine could be deployed before Christmas

Professor Andy Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and Chief Investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, said on Wednesday that the first step of finding whether the vaccine works could happen this year, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Getting closer to trial results."

"Not there yet on trial results."

"Difficult to say if vaccine could be deployed before Christmas."

"A small chance of a vaccine pre-Christmas."

"Hoping vaccines will be more effective than 50% threshold."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.26% on a daily basis at 3,371.