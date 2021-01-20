Oxford scientists preparing new vaccine versions to combat emerging strains – Telegraph

Early Thursday morning in Asia, The Telegraph came out with the news suggesting that the Oxford Scientists are on a new vaccine version to tame the coronavirus (COVID-19) strains.

The news rolled out after UK PM Boris Johnson signaled the fears of the rising death toll due to the pandemic.

Recently, the Biden administration feared a jump in the virus infections and pledged to tame the pandemic.

The news could also take clues from Reuters’ news saying that the World Health Organization (WHO) will roll out more COVID-19 vaccines.

FX implications

Vaccine optimism adds strength to the currently positive mood in the market, mainly led by Joe Biden’s swearing-in as the 46th US President. As a result, Wall Street benchmarks rally by the end of Wednesday’s trading whereas gold refreshes two-week top.

