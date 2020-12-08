Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows average efficacy of 70.4%

Oxford University announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with AstraZeneca showed an average efficacy of 70.4% in the pooled analysis of interim data from phase-3 trials, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the study revealed that the vaccine efficacy could not yet be assessed in people aged 56 and older and that it was too early to assess whether it's able to prevent asymptomatic disease.

Market reaction

This announcement doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was trading flat on the day at 3,691.