Overview of President Trump's tax proposal

Key quotes from the document obtained by the NY Times that outlines US President Donald Trump's tax framework:

"It is now time for all members of Congress — Democrat, Republican and Independent — to support pro-American tax reform. It’s time for Congress to provide a level playing field for our workers, to bring American companies back home, to attract new companies and businesses to our country, and to put more money into the pockets of everyday hardworking people. - President Donald J. Trump Milwaukee Journal Sentinel September 3, 2017."

"President Trump has laid out four principles for tax reform: First, make the tax code simple, fair and easy to understand. Second, give American workers a pay raise by allowing them to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks. Third, make America the jobs magnet of the world by leveling the playing field for American businesses and workers. Finally, bring back trillions of dollars that are currently kept offshore to reinvest in the American economy."

"The President’s four principles are consistent with the goals of both congressional tax-writing committees, and are at the core of this framework for fixing America’s broken tax code. Too many in our country are shut out of the dynamism of the U.S. economy, which has led to the justifiable feeling that the system is rigged against hardworking Americans. With significant and meaningful tax reform and relief, we will create a fairer system that levels the playing field and extends economic opportunities to American workers, small businesses, and middle-income families."

"The Trump Administration and Congress will work together to produce tax reform that will put America first."

