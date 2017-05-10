Overnight movers: US bond yields edge higher - ANZ

Overnight movers: US bond yields edge higher - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained the overnight session's movers.
Key Quotes:
"The USD had a firmer tone supported by solid US economic data and ongoing dovish undertones in the latest ECB minutes. Tensions surrounding Catalonian independence eased slightly, as it was reported that Catalonian leaders differed announcing independence.
The Spanish 10-year yield fell back 9bps to 1.70% and the IBEX 35 rose 2.5%. Elsewhere, equity markets were generally supported, with the S&P 500 currently up 0.5%, and the CAC 40 and FTSE 100 closing 0.3% and 0.5% higher respectively.
Firm US data, together with hawkish Fedspeak, saw bond yields edge higher. The US 10-year yield is back at 2.35%. Oil firmed (WTI +1.5%), while gold dipped a touch (-0.3%)."
