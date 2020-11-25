Over 40% of euro investment grade bonds to begin 2021 with negative yields – Bank of America

Zero-yielding store of value assets such as gold could continue attracting buyers in the near-term, as a significant number of euro investment-grade bonds are on track to begin the new year with negative yields.
Bank of America puts that number at 42%, as noted by Jeroen Blokland, Portfolio Manager for the Robeco Multi-Asset funds.
The global stockpile of negative-yielding bonds recently reached fresh record highs above $17.5 trillion.
While coronavirus vaccines may become available in the next three to six months, major central banks are unlikely to halt monetary easing any time soon. As such, the stockpile of negative-yielding bonds could continue to rise.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases towards 0.7350 amid dismal Australian data
AUD/USD eases towards 0.7350 as the downbeat Australian Q3 Construction Output data fails to inspire the bulls. A pause in the US dollar sell-off also adds to the pullback in the aussie. A significant improvement in global risk appetite gave the AUD a boost on Tuesday.
Gold: Recovery mode intact above $1,800
Gold holds above the $1,800 threshold, attempting recovery from four-month lows. The hopes of the US stimulus and coronavirus vaccine progress keep the gold bears hopeful. Focus shifts to crucial US data, FOMC minutes.
USD/JPY hovers around 104.50 amid positive T-yields, S&P 500 futures
USD/JPY selling stalls, but not out of the woods yet. The bears take a breather after the 30-pips drop seen Tuesday. Gains in S&P 500 futures, Treasury yields save the day for the bulls. Risk-on flows to keep DXY undermined ahead of US data dump.
Thanksgiving FX breakouts
Traditionally investors expect the financial markets to be quiet and consolidative during shortened trading weeks. There’s usually less participation and less liquidity as investors square their positions and close their books early.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!