Outlook remains positive in USD/JPY – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/JPY now shifts the attention to a potential move to the 109.85 level in the next weeks.
24-hour view: “We expected USD to strengthen yesterday but we were of the view ‘overbought conditions suggest the resistance at 109.00 is unlikely to come into the picture’. USD rose to 108.94 before extending its gains above 109.00 after the close in NY. While severely overstretched, the rally could grind higher to 109.50. The next resistance at 109.85 is likely out of reach. On the downside, the support at 108.50 is expected to act as a floor for today (minor support is at 108.80).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have expected USD to move higher for more than a week now. In our latest narrative from yesterday (08 Mar, spot at 108.35), we held the view that ‘further USD strength still appears likely but overbought shorter-term conditions suggest 109.00 may not come into the picture so soon’. We underestimated the strength of the rally as USD surged above 109.00 after NY close. The outlook for USD is still clearly positive and the next level to focus on is at 109.85. Overall, the current positive outlook is deemed intact as long as USD does not move below 108.00 (‘strong support’ level was at 107.35 yesterday).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
