FX Strategists at UOB Group noted the outlook on USD/JPY stays unclear for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘there is scope for the sharp bounce to extend higher but any advance is viewed as part of a broad 105.30/106.70 range’. However, USD traded within a narrower range than expected (between 105.56 and 106.46). The price action offers no fresh clues and USD could trade sideways for today, expected to be between 105.50 and 106.50.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have expected USD to weaken since 22 Jul (spot at 106.85) and in our latest update from last Tuesday (28 Jul, spot at 105.35), we highlighted that ‘a break of 105.00 would not be surprising’ but were of the view ‘104.40 is unlikely to come into the picture so soon’. However, USD cracked 104.40 on Friday and plummeted to 104.17 before lifting off and blast past several resistance levels with ease (high of 106.05). Such price action is not common as can be seen by the wide daily range of 188 pips, its biggest 1-day range since the ‘mayhem’ in March. While the negative phase has clearly ended, the outlook for USD is unclear. From here, USD could trade in a choppy manner and within a broad 105.00/107.00 range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
