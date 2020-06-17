Outlook on USD/JPY is mildly negative – UOB

USD/JPY’s stance remains tilted to the offered side, while losses could pick up pace iif 106.70 is cleared, in opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While our expectation for USD ‘to continue to trade sideways’ was not the wrong, USD traded within a narrower range than anticipated (between 107.20 and 107.63). The price action offers no fresh clues and further consolidation would not be surprising. That said, the slightly weakened underlying tone suggests a lower trading range of 107.00/107.55.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Last Thursday (11 Jun, spot at 107.05), we held the view that the outlook for USD ‘is mildly negative’. We indicated that USD has to ‘close below 106.70 before a sustained decline can be expected’. While USD subsequently dropped to 106.56, it did not close below 106.70. Despite the strong rebound last Friday, the risk for further USD weakness is still intact. Only a move above 108.00 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate the current mild downward pressure has eased. In other words, we continue to hold the same view from last Thursday.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
