Outlook for GBP/USD remains mixed – UOB

Cable is now seen trading within the 1.3750-1.3950 range in the short-term horizon, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
24-hour view: “The sharp sell-off in GBP to an overnight low of 1.3802 came as a surprise (we were expecting GBP to move higher to 1.3950). While the rapid drop appears to be overdone, there is room for GBP to dip below 1.3800. For today, the next support at 1.3750 is unlikely to come under threat (1.3770 is already quite a strong level). Resistance is at 1.3865 followed by 1.3890.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday (06 Apr, spot at 1.3905), we expected GBP to ‘trade with a positive bias’. Our view was proven wrong as GBP dropped sharply and cracked our ‘strong support’ level at 1.3820 (low of 1.3802). The rapid drop after the previous day’s strong advance has resulted in a mixed outlook. From here, GBP could trade in an ‘undecided’ manner between 1.3750 and 1.3950.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
