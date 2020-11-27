FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD is seen firm and is expected to edge higher in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘there is room for EUR to test 1.1955 first before a pullback can be expected’. Our expectation did not quite turn out as EUR retreated after touching a high of 1.1940. The build-up in momentum has waned considerably and EUR is unlikely to strengthen for today. Overall, the current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase and EUR is likely to trade within a 1.1880/1.1935 range.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Two days ago (24 Nov, spot at 1.1845), we held the view that EUR ‘could trade sideways for a period of time and only a break out of the expected 1.1760/1.1920 range would indicate the start of a more sustained directional movement’. While EUR cracked the solid resistance at 1.1920 yesterday, the subsequent price actions were surprisingly muted (high of 1.1929). That said, further EUR strength is expected even though any advance could be slow going and the next resistance at 1.1980 may not come into the picture so soon. On the downside, a break of 1.1840 (‘strong support’ level) would indicate that the risk for further EUR strength has dissipated.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1900 on dollar weakness
EUR/USD advances above 1.1900, looking to end the holiday-shortened trading week on a positive note, with the US dollar under pressure across the board. Upbeat China data weighs over the US dollar. Weak tone in the US stock futures caps gains.
GBP/USD looks to 1.3400 on vaccine hopes, Brexit talks in focus
GBP/USD keeps late-Thursday’s recovery moves towards 1.3400 so far this Friday. The UK government pushes MHRA for temporary supply of AstraZeneca vaccine approval. EU-UK policymakers to hold a brief Brexit meeting during the weekend, no progress expected.
Gold holds above $1,800 inside ascending channel on 1H chart
Gold prices seesaw around $1,810 while searching for a fresh direction during early Friday. Even so, the bullion trades inside a three-day-old ascending trend channel, which in turn keeps the buyers hopeful above $1,800.
Vaccine safety uncertainty weighs on risk
A touch of vaccine safety uncertainty weighs on risk out of the gates. After a sizzling rally over the past fortnight, Euro equities weaken as investors hit the Thanksgiving holiday pause. Like mice and men, the best-laid plans of FX traders often go awry.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!