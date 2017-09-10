ORB Poll: Most Britons want May to lead through Brexit process

ORB Poll: Most Britons want May to lead through Brexit processBy Dhwani Mehta
An ORB poll for the Telegraph showed late-Monday, a majority of the Britons want PM Theresa May to lead the UK through the Brexit process, Reuters reports.
Key Findings:
57 percent of voters agreed that the prime minister should stay on at least until Brexit negotiations are completed in March 2019.
Only one in five, in a survey of more than 2,000 voters, thought that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson would make a better replacement to May.
Just 46 percent of voters thought May was “not fit to lead” and 43 percent disagreed with this statement
