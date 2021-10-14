Options Trade Of The Day: With NIO stock price set for pop, buy NIO $45 call for October 29

- NIO stock looks set to pop if it can break $36.78.
- The electric vehicle maker has been beaten up lately.
- NIO still has a strong rating from Wall Street analysts.
NIO remains one of our favoured stocks with the potential for a decent pop in our opinion. A combination of factors has led to the stock price falling sharply from highs above $65 back in early 2021 to the current price of $36.24 – near 50% fall. Yes, the stock had a stellar 2020, but so far headwinds have stopped the stock in its tracks. First, it was the semiconductor chip shortages and then the Chinese tech crackdown.
However, we see some signs that NIO may have bottomed out. Calling the bottom is always a dangerous game, much easier to try and follow the trend. If you can catch the bottom, or near it, the rewards can be greater though. Using an options strategy has the benefit of built-in risk management, assuming you are buying options. We do not recommend selling or writing options. This is high risk with unlimited losses.
NIO stock news
NIO gapped up on October 7 on the back of a strong report from Goldman Sachs, who upgraded the stock to a Buy and gave it a $56 price target. "We believe Nio provides the visibility of strong volume expansion in the next six months, driven by the upcoming ET7 (China's priciest car model launched by a domestic brand), the Nio Day 2021 in Suzhou, the accelerating BAAS build-out, and the entrance into Norway." Importantly, since this strong move, NIO has consolidated those gains and looks set to be preparing for another move higher. Breaking $36.78 should see more momentum players enter NIO.
NIO stock forecast
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) broke the lower trend line and is aiming to get above 50, giving it a slightly more bullish tone. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has crossed into a bullish signal, and NIO is above the 9-day moving average. There is a bit of volume traffic to get through on the way to $40, but above that level the volume drops off, meaning gains should be easier.
We have picked the $45 call for two weeks expiry on October 29. This closed yesterday at just $0.08 per share, so a small outlay. When picking a strike it is not necessary that NIO gets through $45 before October 29. A strong price move will see the value of the option increase even if the strike is not broken. A strong price move should also see volatility rise. We also like the $42 calls for a week earlier expiry on October 22. These cost $0.09 at yesterday's close. Thursday saw decent volume in the $40 calls for October 29.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1600 after US data
EUR/USD touched a daily high of 1.1624 but seems to be having a difficult time pushing higher in the early American session. The data from the US showed on Thursday that the PPI continued to increase in September and weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to the lowest level since March 2020.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.3700 as dollar stays on the back foot
GBP/USD pair retreated modestly after climbing to a fresh three-week high of 1.3735 but doesn't seem to be having a difficult time staying afloat in the positive territory above 1.3700. The mid-tier data releases from the US failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
Breaking: Gold rises to $1,800 for the first time in a month
Following Wednesday's impressive upsurge, gold preserved its bullish momentum in the first half of the day Thursday and touched $1,800 for the first time since mid-September.
Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout
Bitcoin price is struggling to reach the $60,000 psychological level as it continues to consolidate. Ethereum price continues to compress between the $3,387 and $3,623 barriers, lacking directional bias. Ripple price is also stuck below a crucial resistance level at $1.135.
Inflation and FOMC Minutes brought back demand for risks
The dollar pulled back from a one-year high area, with US stock markets closing higher on Wednesday and its futures adding in trading in Asia. This performance was a market reaction to inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes.