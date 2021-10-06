Options Trade of the Day: Tilray (TLRY) strangle October 15, $13 call versus $9 put

Tilray stock (TLRY) is starting to see renewed interest on WallStreetBets.

Usually, retail interest sees a volume spike and may lead to a price spike.

TLRY releases earnings before the open on Wednesday.

Tilray (TLRY) is due to release earnings on Wednesday, and the stock is starting to pick up increased attention on WallStreetBets and other social media stock sites. This one is volatile and was at the heart of the original GameStop (GME) move back in January and February 2021. Cannabis stocks were hot with many seeing huge price surges as the Biden administration was seen as being more open to cannabis legalization. For a variety of reasons, the cannabis sector seemed to lose the attention of retail traders as crypto and others took over. However, in the last few days, Tilray has increasingly popped up on social media sites as one of the most discussed tickers. The chart below from Refinitiv shows mentions increasing since the end of September.

TLRY stock forecast

Tilray (TLRY) stock will release its earnings on Thursday before the market opens. As we have mentioned in our more detailed article here, those results are expected to show an EPS loss of $0.08 and revenue of $172.6 million. While we do not have a strong view on TLRY right now, some potential could be to play for a sharp move post-earnings via a strangle strategy. A strangle is when you buy an out-of-the-money call and an out-of-the-money put. The strategy is designed to work when you think there will be a sharp price move but are not sure in which direction. You will lose money on one leg, but this will more than be made up for by profit on the other leg if there is a sharp price move. Earnings can certainly provide a catalyst for a sharp move.

As of the close yesterday, a $13 call for October 15 costs $0.25 per contract, while a $9 put for October 15 costs $0.11. This means a net outlay of $0.36, but remember that each option contract is for 100 shares.