Options Trade of the Day: AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) $45 call for October 15

AMC shares are steady on Wednesday but look set to bounce on Thursday.

Bond movie is out tomorrow in US theatres.

AMC has calmed, so volatility may be set to increase.

AMC shares have yet to rouse themselves, and the AMC Apes look to be still asleep. Is the time to rise about to hit? Certainly, markets put in a strong second half recovery on Wednesday with a post-lunch time rally that was helped by positive news regarding the US debt ceiling. Retail interest stocks have not exactly been having a great October though, and many did not participate in Wednesday's afternoon rally.

AMC stock forecast

The daily chart below shows us that AMC has now retraced back to its large range area from $30 to $40 where it has spent a lot of time since falling back from the super spike to $70 in early summer. We can see the range of the last two sessions has dropped quite considerably, and this narrow range is often the sign of an imminent breakout. Breakouts in this one tend to be sharp. For now, the stock is neutral, and it is not until above $40 that we would start to turn bullish in the short term.

Our trade of the day then is to play for a powerful breakout as risk comes back into some names, especially retail ones. A $45 call for one week's time, October 15, will cost about $0.70 cents per share based on yesterday's close. An option contract is for 100 shares. We would hope for a Bond-led rally with strong audience numbers this weekend and also for AMC volatility to rise, which will also increase the price of our option.